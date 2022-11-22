Explainer-in-brief: A Swiss deal, full of holes of our own making

Rishi Sunak has reassured some corners of his party that he’s not seeking a Swiss-style deal with the EU.

Even the mention of a Swiss-style relationship with the EU threw Brexiteers into pitbull mode with Nigel Farage apparently willing to come back and “crush” the Tories. The government has already come out to deny the claims, with Rishi Sunak guaranteeing any trade agreement with the union won’t rely “on alignment with EU rules”.

A Swiss-style proposition had been proposed by the EU side during the negotiations, but was rejected by then Brexit negotiator David Frost. It would basically mean access to the European single market without the freedom of movement clause. It would also mean a more prominent role for the European Court of Justice in the relationship, something that riles up the Eurosceptics.

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt seems to be open to a more amicable approach to the EU, and has expressed hope that most barriers to trade will fall in the next few years. But given the reaction from some in his party, it’s unclear whether he’d be allowed to embrace a less aggressive attitude.