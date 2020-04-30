Leo Trippi’s exclusive golf, wine and wellness itinerary across Switzerland is the perfect escape for friends and family to enjoy the fresh mountain air this autumn.

Accompanied by a PGA golf professional (upon request), the ten-day bespoke itinerary will take guests on a golfing odyssey like no other – honing driving and putting techniques against a scenic backdrop of majestic mountains and lakes at some of Europe’s best courses.

This is combined with the finest of private chalets en-route from Leo Trippi’s exclusive portfolio. Local gastronomy and renowned Valais region wine will also be offered each day, in combination with deeply relaxing spa treatments to indulge the senses and soothe the body.

Leo Trippi, the ski specialists

For those looking for a truly exceptional and private journey, Leo Trippi may arrange a self-drive of the route in a classic or super car – from a Mercedes 190 SL, Porsche 918 Spyder to a Lamborghini Urus.

