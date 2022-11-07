Exclusive: West faces copper crisis as China dominates key markets, warns expert

The West has fallen behind China in the race to secure copper supplies due to its short-sighted approach to commodities and energy policy, warned one of the industry’s leading experts.

Boris Mikanikrezai, metals analyst at commodity specialist Fastmarkets, told City A.M. that China’s dominant presence in emerging copper markets meant the West was in “more trouble” than its rivals when it came to obtaining essential minerals to meet its future needs.

In his view, China’s patient acquisitions of copper resources as a long-term investment placed them at an advantage to Western companies powered by investors entering and leaving the markets during boom-and-bust periods.

The commodities expert noted that mining was shifting from dominant players in South America such as Chile and Peru to new emerging markets, including African nations such as Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and Zambia.

He said: “If you look at how the Chinese deal with African mining, you can see the objective is to secure metals over the long-term. While, in the West there is more of a short-term view based on cycles. This is a problem for the West going forward.”

The top five producers of copper (Source: Statista)

Copper patience reaps dividends

Copper is used in construction, machinery and in manufacturing consumer durables such as televisions and air-conditioning units.

It is also essential for wiring renewable electricity systems, including batteries and photovoltaic cells – making it a vital mineral for electric cars, green energy projects and low carbon infrastructure.

Over the next two decades, the International Energy Agency expects it to be one of the three dominant minerals alongside graphite and nickel.

The key sectors in China’s copper usage (Source: ING)

The Paris-based climate group forecasts demand for copper to nearly treble by 2040 for clean energy projects as countries shift to low-carbon energy generation to meet net zero goals.

Countries are also clamouring to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels from unreliable overseas partners, such as Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mikanikrezai argued the lack of patience towards minerals could haunt the West, with too much focus on market performance over long-term patterns in consumption.

He said: “It’s not important whether copper is in deficit, it is whether you can access copper? If all the Chinese companies have control over the copper supply, what do you do?”

China stays ahead of Western rivals

China has a dominant presence in DR Congo – which is also the world’s largest provider of cobalt, backed by lines of credit from state banks worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Big players such as CMOC control vast sites such as the Tenke Fungurume mine.

The West is pushing to develop its own minerals policies, with the UK launching a critical minerals strategy earlier this year to boost research and build alliances with like-minded nations.

Friendly producers of copper include US, Australia, Canada and Poland.

Despite its role in the green transition, copper has lost all the gains it made this year amid soaring energy costs, inflation and China’s zero-Covid policy which have cut demand expectations.

Copper prices following a mini-rebound in commodities (Source: London Metal Exchange)

Prices on the London Metal Exchange were down around 30 per cent in October from their peak in February when Russia, when the three-month LME copper price reached a massive $10,580 per tonne.

Mikanikrezai expected Chinese markets to recover in time for the second quarter, with investors waiting for its policies to shift.

He believed current prices did not reflect the “growing tightness under the hood”, with investors overlooking potential shortages as countries continue to grapple for resources.

Markets rebounded last week amid renewed expectations China could further ease restrictions and boost demand, climbing as much as 7.4 per cent in Friday’s trading.

Three-month contracts trade at $7,895 per tonne on Friday, their highest levels since mid-September.