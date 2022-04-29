Exclusive pictures: The City’s newest rooftop destination – with an iconic view

A new bar is set to get the Square Mile talking when Wagtail opens in a fortnight atop the former House of Fraser store on King William Street.

The bar – from the same people as The Botanist and The Aviary – will feature a restaurant and cocktail bar with all-around views of the City – including a never-before-seen viewpoint on London Bridge.

The cupola, which has welcomed commuters to the City for decades, will now house private dining.

The culinary superstars behind the new bar and restaurant are Michelin-trained chef Phil Kearsey and bar manager Angelos Bafas.

Chief Executive of Maven Leisure, Ed Martin, which is behind the new opening said the new bar was a vote of confidence in the City.

“Following what has been a challenging few years for the hospitality industry, we’re thrilled to be building our portfolio and announcing the opening of Wagtail Rooftop Bar and Restaurant,” he told City A.M.

Wagtail will open its doors on Thursday 12th May right in the heart of the city, on King William Street in Monument.