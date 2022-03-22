Exclusive: Deliveroo’s Thea Rogers leaves exec spot to focus on new baby and ‘new chapter’

Senior Deliveroo executive Thea Rogers has announced she will be leaving the food delivery firm after five years to focus on her family and future career.

Having been on leave since July 2021, she has decided to depart from her role as Chief Customer Officer, stating: “My maternity leave has given me the chance to reflect on what I want to do next, and now is a great time for me to begin a new chapter as well as to spend more time in the next few months with my baby, Beau.”

Before joining Deliveroo, Rogers served as chief of staff for the former chancellor George Osborne. The pair later became an item, announcing their engagement in The Times last year.

Rogers initially joined Deliveroo to set up the Communications and Policy team before moving to a broader role overseeing the legal team.

She then moved into a series of operational roles, including leading the global rider operations team, which works with 180,000 riders globally, the global customer care team and most recently the consumer team overseeing all of marketing, pricing, promotions, loyalty as well as comms and policy.

“For 5 years I gave my heart and soul to building Deliveroo and I am very proud of the role I have played in Deliveroo’s incredible journey from start up to publicly listed company”, Rogers said in a statement.

“I led teams of smart, dedicated, inspirational people and worked with Will, Deliveroo’s founder, whose vision has built Deliveroo from a start up to a multi- billion-pound company. Britain has a thriving tech economy, and I’m proud of the role we’ve played in building that”, she added.

Commenting on Rogers’ departure, Deliveroo’s founder Will Shu said: “Thea built Deliveroo with me. She led operational teams across the business and she has always delivered the results. I will miss her and I am grateful for everything she has done for the company.”

“I fully understand her decision to move on at this point in her career and in Deliveroo’s journey, and I know that whatever she does next, she will do a brilliant job”.