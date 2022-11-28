Excl: Brits’ spend on restaurants and takeaways behind pre-Covid average

Brits are now spending far less on meals out and takeaways than they were on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers and businesses grapple with rising costs.

Diners are forking out 16 per cent less per month in restaurant spending on average, versus 2019, according to exclusive research shared with CityA.M.

Average spend has dropped from £58.90 to £49.30 since the pandemic and cost of living crisis hit, according to a survey carried out for virtual food operator Peckwater Brands.

Pubs have also seen a decline in 14.6 per cent in average spending per adult, from £47.90 to £40.90.

Spending on takeaways has also slipped 10 per cent from an average of £47.70 to £42.30 per person per month, the survey of 2,000 Brits showed.

It comes as hospitality businesses are facing a cocktail of increased costs this winter across labour, energy and food bills.

While it was not surprising to see consumer spending dropping “the devil is in the detail,” according to Sam Martin, head of Peckwater Brands.

Pubs and restaurants have taken “a harder hit” than takeaway services as consumers’ budgets are squeezed, Martin said.

Hospitality businesses were “crying out for more support” as they stare down colder months with increased costs and reduced footfall.

“As the cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of abating, there is not a day to waste,” Martin said.

“I encourage these businesses to do all they can to boost their revenues, consumers to budget for hospitality spending, and the government to take decisive action to support pubs, restaurants and takeaways.”

Mounting costs have resulted in 35 per cent of businesses anticipating they will be operating at a loss or unviable by the end of the year, a survey by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and Hospitality Ulster, revealed earlier this autumn.

Industry leaders at the trade associations said many venues were “on the brink due to the cost of doing business crisis.”

Three-quarters of operators (77 per cent) said they were experiencing a decrease in people eating and drinking out due to the economic crunch.

Delivery firms have also described a torrid recent months, with tech giant Deliveroo last week stating that it was “now doing business in challenging economic conditions, which requires us to take difficult decisions,” shuttering its Australian operations.