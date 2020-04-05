Excel centre u-turns on charging NHS for temporary hospital

Owners of the Excel London have decided to not charge the NHS to use the convention centre as a temporary hospital after a barrage of criticism.

Excel centre chief executive Jeremy Reeves released a statement today to say the building’s owners, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec), would waive the fixed costs it had previously asked the NHS to pay.

Read more: Coronavirus: London’s Excel centre set to open 500 hospital beds next week

The centre is currently operating as the NHS Nightingale and has capacity to treat 4,000 coronavirus patients over 80 wards.

However, The Sunday Times revealed today that Adnec was asking the health service to pay £2m-£3m a month to use the Excel.

This was unlike Birmingham’s temporary Covid-19 hospital at the NEC, where its owners, US private equity giant Blackstone, waived all fees for the NHS.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said it was an “absolute outrage” and that “staff and patients will be disgusted at the billionaire owners of the ExCeL centre”.

GMB union organiser Lola McEvoy said the arrangement was “simply wrong”.

Reeves issued a statement today to backtrack on the centre’s position.

“The use of ExCel London for NHS Nightingale London has always been provided to the NHS rent free,” he said.

Read more: ExCel London could be used as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients

“The initial agreement with the NHS included a contribution to some fixed costs. We have since decided to cover the fixed costs ourselves.

“The Excel London facility is fully available to the NHS and we are here to support all their needs and requirements during this crisis.”