Ex-Microsoft Privacy Head Julie Brill and MIT’s Daniel Weitzner Join Ethyca Board to Advance Context-Aware Data Infrastructure for AI

Ethyca, the enterprise software company building context-aware data infrastructure for the AI era, today announced the appointment of Julie Brill, Expert-in-Residence at Harvard, former Chief Privacy Officer at Microsoft, and former Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and Daniel Weitzner, Director of MIT’s Internet Policy Research Initiative and former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer, to its Board of Directors.

Brill and Weitzner join Ethyca at a moment when enterprise demand for trustworthy, policy-aware data systems is accelerating. More than 80 percent of AI projects fail before delivering business value, largely due to the fragility of underlying data pipelines and the inability to embed privacy, compliance, and governance context into data at scale. Ethyca’s platform addresses these challenges by engineering privacy and policy constraints directly into the data layer, enabling organizations to deploy AI systems that are both compliant and commercially viable for customers like Axios, Ramp and SurveyMonkey.

“Julie and Daniel are two of the world’s most respected voices on privacy, governance, and accountability in technology today,” said Cillian Kieran, CEO of Ethyca. “Their decision to join our board signals not just belief in our product, but in the need for a new category of infrastructure: context-aware data systems that enable enterprises to scale at the speed of AI. This is the foundation every organization will need to compete in the next generation of data-driven business.”

Julie Brill recently retired from her senior executive role leading Microsoft’s global privacy, regulatory affairs, and compliance strategy, shaping the company’s response to the complex governance demands of the AI era. Prior to joining Microsoft, she served as a Commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission from 2010 to 2016, where she was a leading voice on consumer protection, privacy, and competition policy.

“AI will only achieve its promise if it is built on trusted data foundations,” said Brill. “Ethyca’s approach puts privacy, security, and policy at the heart of enterprise data infrastructure. I’m excited to help guide the company as it works with global organizations to scale AI responsibly.”

Daniel Weitzner is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and heads the MIT Internet Policy Research Initiative, where he leads research on accountability and data governance for large-scale digital systems. In government, he served as Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer in the Obama White House, overseeing internet policy, privacy, and the development of the Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights. Daniel’s research has pioneered the field of accountable systems, developing new approaches to privacy accountability at scale and encouraging a generation of computer scientists to contribute technical innovations that make privacy and AI governance more scalable and trustworthy.

“At its core, enabling AI at scale is not a problem of algorithms but of data accountability,” said Weitzner. “Ethyca has built the most innovative system I’ve seen that operationalizes context, consent, and governance in ways enterprises can actually deploy. I look forward to helping shape the company’s impact on the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

The appointments of Brill and Weitzner underscore Ethyca’s commitment to becoming the leading platform for enterprises that need to make their data suitable, safe, and shareable across analytics and AI environments. With their combined experience at the highest levels of government, academia, and industry, Ethyca is uniquely positioned to define how organizations engineer trust into their most critical data systems.

About Ethyca

Ethyca is pioneering context-aware data infrastructure for the modern enterprise. By embedding lineage, consent, and policy into the data layer itself, Ethyca ensures organizations can build and scale AI systems that are safe, compliant, and business-ready. Trusted by leading global enterprises in highly regulated industries, Ethyca provides the foundation for AI adoption that accelerates innovation while preserving accountability. For more information, visit www.ethyca.com.

