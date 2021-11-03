Ex-Barclays chief Staley to receive £22m bonus windfall

Former Barclays chief Jes Staley who quit this week to fight the findings of a report into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is in line receive bonuses of up to £22m.

The American banker could receive around 11m shares in the bank he headed for six years if it hits performance goals in the coming years.

The news was first reported by The Telegraph.

Staley left his role as chief of Barclays on Monday to contest the findings of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority that indicate he mischaracterised his relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein.

Staley established a relationship with Epstein while he headed the private wealth arm of Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan. He has stressed he had not come into contact with Epstein since taking the helm at Barclays.

Barclays will be led by CS Venkatakrishnan, its former head of global markets, while Staley is embroiled in the legal battle with the regulators.

Staley already owns 5.7m shares in the bank worth around £11m. He will also receive contractual benefits anda £2.5m farewell envelope.

Barclays said on Monday the probe did not establish that Staley was aware of Epstein’s crimes.