The Evening Standard today said it has appointed veteran media executive Charles Yardley as its new chief executive following the surprise departure of Mike Soutar.

In April the London newspaper said Soutar would step down at the end of May after just six months in the role, citing the boss’ decision to “pursue other business interests”.

Yardley, who currently leads Forbes’ European operations, will join the Evening Standard from 15 June.

“We are delighted to have Charles join the Evening Standard at a crucial time for the business, and our capital city,” said Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev.

“His leadership, insight, and experience, across both print and digital media, will ensure that we continue to navigate these challenging times confidently and successfully.”

Yardley spent 14 years at Forbes, where he oversaw the launch of Forbeslife.com and a digital expansion of the Forbes Life luxury lifestyle brand.

Prior to this he was chief operating officer at City A.M. and senior sales manager at the Financial Times.

Yardley joins at a critical time for the daily freesheet, which like other newspapers has suffered from a sharp decline in footfall and advertising during the Covid-19 crisis.

In April the Evening Standard’s circulation fell to 423,000, down from more than 700,000 the previous month.

“Through times of crisis and uncertainty, the Evening Standard remains resilient and a central role for Londoners, and the UK, through its trusted and well-respected journalism,” Yardley said.

“I look forward to working with the innovative and progressive team at the Evening Standard to reinforce the brand within culture and celebrate the importance of reliable journalism.”