EV makers treble battery range delivering 15 times more choice to customers

The number of EV models has increased by a 15-fold in the last 11 years.

Electric vehicle (EV) makers have trebled the battery range in the last 10 years, giving customers 15 times more range of choice.

According to a research published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the number of plug-in models has gone up from nine to 140 since 2011.

EVs now account for one in five cars sold this year, up from a total of 1,000 in 2011, with plans to deliver another 150 models by 2025 as part of the UK automotive industry’s green push.

“With almost 200 electrified models expected to be available by the end of the year, manufacturers are turning ambitions for zero and ultra-low emission mobility into a reality, while motorists’ demand for these vehicles increases month by month,” said SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes.

“The industry is up for the challenge but we need all stakeholders, including government, charge point providers and energy companies, to match manufacturers’ commitment by providing the competitive incentives and infrastructure that assures a zero-emission future.”