The Eurozone economy grew at a “muted” rate at the start of 2020 as the bloc’s economy continued to expand at the same slight pace it did in December.

IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was level at 50.9, while other data revealed that growth of services activity eased slightly, while the manufacturing sector moved closer to stabilising.

However, with a manufacturing PMI of 47.5, which was a five-month high, the sector continued to contract for the 12th consecutive month. Anything lower than 50 represents a contraction.

Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit said: “Output growth was unchanged from the modest pace seen in December, signalling that the economy failed again to record a pick-up in growth momentum.

“The failure of growth to accelerate was in spite of some areas of positivity. The service sector remained in expansion, while the worst of the manufacturing downturn looks to have passed and industry appears to be moving towards stabilisation.

“France and Germany continued to grow, while business confidence across the single-currency area jumped to a 16-month high.”

France’s economy slipped to slower growth during January with its composite PMI reading falling from 52.0 to 51.5, which is a four-month low.

The weaker pace of growth has largely been attributed to the country’s railway strikes.

However, its softer rise in services activity was offset by a mild pick-up in manufacturing production growth.

The country’s manufacturing PMI rose from 50.3 last month to 50.9.

In Germany there were more positive signs as its composite PMI hit a five-month high of 51.1, up from 50.2 the previous month.

Its manufacturing PMI also increased to 45.7, an 11-month high, but is still contracting.

The euro was down by 0.25 per cent against the pound early on Friday at 0.84.