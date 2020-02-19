The government’s newly released EU immigration proposals have been rubbished by Rory Stewart, with the mayoral candidate claiming he would fight them if elected.

Home secretary Priti Patel launched the new immigration plan today, saying the government wanted “economically inactive” Britons to take the place of low-skilled foreigners.

As a part of the new points-based system, EU immigration applicants will be required to speak English, have a job offer in the UK and to have never been given a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

The minimum salary for job offers needs to be £25,600.

Stewart, a former Tory cabinet secretary, has slammed the proposals as being bad for London.

The ex-Tory MP will run against Sadiq Khan in the 7 May mayoral election, in which bookmakers have him as second favourite.

“[The proposals] – completely unnecessarily – wrench us further away from Europe,” he said.

“They will deprive key services like social care, and our businesses, of the brilliant workers we welcome from abroad.

“If I’m elected mayor, I will fight these changes.”

Some are concerned the government’s immigration plan will hit industries with a high amounts of immigrant staff, such as the hospitality and construction sectors.

Boris Johnson has tried to lessen the blow for these sectors by dropping the wage threshold from its original expected minimum of £30,000 to £25,600.

Richard Brown, deputy director at the Centre for London think tank, said he welcomed the increase in wage threshold, but expressed concern about how the transition will effect the capital’s economy.

He said: “London sectors such as construction, hotels and restaurants, in which around a third of workers currently come from other European countries, will face big challenges if their jobs are defined as ‘low skill’, and therefore ineligible for work visas.

“In the long term, this may trigger welcome improvements to working conditions, a renewed focus on training British workers, and more investment in technology, but the transition could be rough for many small businesses.”

Tory backbencher, and former Brexit secretary, David Davis defended the new immigration system, labelling it “entirely reasonable”.

He added: “The lower salary for those joining industries with staff shortages is £10,000 lower than the average full time salary.

“This is the approach the government has been predicting for the last three years.”