EU Commissioner: '50/50 chance' UK and EU will strike Brexit deal

There is a “50/50” chance that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a deal over the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc, a member of the European Commission said earlier this morning.

“We are extremely clear on the conditions and the access to our European market,” EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told French television channel France 2.

Breton added that the UK has more to lose than the EU in the event that talks break down and result in a “no-deal” Brexit.

UK has ‘blocked’ progress

Yesterday, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reportedl told the bloc’s diplomats that the UK has “blocked” progress in key areas of trade deal talks.

At a confidential meeting yesterday afternoon, Barnier briefed representatives from the EU’s 27 member states, saying that “fundamental differences” remain between the two sides, Sky News reported.

According to minutes of the meeting seen by the broadcaster, Barnier said the most important hurdle was the “level playing field”, which would ensure the UK follows the same rules as the EU on issues such as labour law and state aid.

