EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said today he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Barnier, a former French foreign affairs minister, has been the European Commission’s chief negotiator with the UK throughout the Brexit process.

Today, Barnier tweeted that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus Covid-19.

“I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19,” he wrote.

“I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.

“For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.”

In a video in French, posted on Twitter, Barnier said he was as well as he could be, and said he was confined to his home.

“Every citizen, every one of us, has a role to play to win this collective battle, this war, against the virus,” he added.

The UK is currently in a transition period where it has officially left the EU, but rules for trade, travel and business remain the same as when it was a member.

That is set to finish at the end of this year, and the UK and EU have been in talks over a trade deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has continued to insist that there will be no move to extend the transition period during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, a government spokesperson said: “Both sides remain fully committed to the negotiations and we remain in regular contact with the European Commission to consider alternative ways to continue discussions, including looking at the possibility of video conferencing or conference calls, and exploring flexibility in the structure for the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“The transition period ends on 31 December 2020. This is enshrined in UK law.”

The latest round of trade talks between the two sides was due to take place yesterday, but was scrapped because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Barnier and his team were set to meet the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost for face-to-face discussions.

However, these talks were cancelled in the light of the spread of coronavirus and increasing restrictions on international travel.