ETL Global doubles UK legal footprint with London law firm buy

International professional services group ETL Global has acquired Laytons, in a deal that will double the company’s footprint in the UK legal sector.

Laytons, located just down the road from Liverpool Street station, is a 30-partner firm and employs a further 66 people.

ETL has not disclosed how much it paid for the London firm, but it is understood to be in the region of seven figures upfront.

ETL Global has made the purchase via Glaisyers Solicitors, its existing UK law firm investment.

Glaisyers has taken a 51 per cent stake in the City of London firm, while the remaining 49 per cent has been retained by Laytons’ existing equity partners.

Laytons will remain operationally independent and will continue to be led by managing partner John Abbott.

In the UK ETL Global is particularly active in the accountancy sector, with Glaisyers, and now Laytons, leading its expansion into the UK legal services market.

Both Glaisyers and Layton will be rebranded to show they are each part of the ETL network, to Glaisyers ETL and Leyton ETL respectively.

David Jones, executive partner at Glaisyers, said, “Our firms have complementary strengths and client bases, and Laytons has a very strong, well-established international practice which puts it in a fantastic position to thrive as part of the ETL Global network.”

Plans have already been drawn up to make a major investment in Laytons’ technology post-deal.