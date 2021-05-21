Friday 21 May 2021 12:02 pm

Ethereum volatility increases as FUD continues to pour in

Crypto at a glance

It was another turbulent day in the markets, as the Bitcoin price continues to bounce up and down like a skittle on a snare drum. The leading cryptocurrency dropped to a low of $35,000 before recovering to above the $42,000 line.

It’s currently trading at around the $40,000 level, with the price again unchanged over the last 24 hours despite the volatility. What does this weekend hold in store?

The volatility comes as FUD continues to pour in from anti-Bitcoiners apparently sensing an opportunity. Yesterday’s dose comes to you courtesy of the US Treasury report, who called for businesses that receive transfers of more than $10,000 in cryptocurrencies to report them to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They’re meeting stiff resistance at the moment, with the price holding strong.

Private equity giant David Rubenstein also yesterday came out in favour of Bitcoin, claiming there was little the government could do to stop it. Who’ll tire first? A plague of cyber hornets or fax machine-loving Paul Krugman?

The IRS announcement coincided with a price drop across the board, with Ethereum falling five per cent on the news. The alt markets continue to look more volatile than Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility is currently more than 90 per cent for the first time since March, while Ethereum’s is roughly 120 per cent. It’s currently changing hands for around $2,700 though, the same as yesterday. Indeed, only XRP and MATIC are down today, having looked like they’d weathered the storm relatively well. They’re down five per cent and seven per cent respectively.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,742,810,292,092, down from $1,760,410,472,285 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 20 2021, at a price of $40,782.74, up from $37,002.44,the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $42,462.98 and the daily low was $35,050.62.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $9,522.98. In 2019, it closed at $7,978.31.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $744.19 billion, down from $761.42 billion yesterday. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.905 trillion and Tesla is $565.25 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $73,531,307,634, up from $133,033,444,219 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 90.28%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is at 19, up from 11 yesterday.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.46, down from 43.93 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 30.70, down from 32.08 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

