ESGgen partners with UK’s leading business information platform

ESGgen is delighted to announce an exclusive partnership with Croner-i. This partnership gives ESGgen clients free access to Croner-i tools, resources and industry news on tax, audit & accounting matters. Croner-i subscribers also get exclusive discounts on ESGgen services. Croner-i is the UK’s leading business information platform helping companies and accountancy firms comply with the law, achieve and maintain best practice, and create value. Negotiating added value services for our clients is part of ESGgen’s mission to make it easy and affordable for SMEs to get accounting-grade data for all their ESG and non-financial needs, in line with International Auditing Standards (ISAE 3000).