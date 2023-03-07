Eon set for hiring spree to handle strain of energy crisis on customers

Renewable supplier Eon Next has announced plans to hire more than 1,300 people to improve its services, and support customers through the ongoing cost of living crisis – reflecting the continued challenges facing the industry.

The permanent roles are being advertised across Nottingham, Leicester and Bolton and includes energy specialists looking after residential and small business customers, digital positions helping customers through Eon Next’s social channels, and job focused on acquiring new customers in areas such as prepayment and pay as you go.

Ramona Vlasiu, chief operating officer at Eon Next, said: “We would love to hear from people who are passionate about providing excellent service. Previous experience of the energy industry is not essential but the desire to care for our customers and help us continually improve our business is.”

Eon Next is the green energy arm of Eon UK, which is home to 5.5m customers as the second largest supplier in the country.

Today’s announcement is not the company’s only job search, with the energy giant scrambling to finds a new chief executive after Uniper announced its intentions to hire incumbent boss Michael Lewis to lead the German utility firm.