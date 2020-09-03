English coronavirus cases jump to highest level since end of May

Coronavirus cases in England have jumped to the highest level since the end of May, increasing fears of a second wave.

According to the latest government figures, 6,732 new people tested positive for Covid-19 in England between 20 August and 26 August.

The jump is an increase of six per cent compared to the previous week and is the highest weekly number since the end of May.

Testing was down one per cent on the previous week. However the number of tests carried out has increased since May.

Data also showed that the number of people transferred to the contact tracing system during the period fell three per cent to 7,683.

Of those people, 81.4 per cent were reached and asked to provide information about their contacts compared to 75.2 per cent in the previous week.

In total, 31,388 people were identified as coming into close contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient, with 69.4 per cent of those reached by the NHS Test and Trace system and asked to self-isolate.

The Department of Health this morning announced a £500m investment into trials of rapid coronavirus tests and population testing.

Health minister Matt Hancock said he hopes mass testing using faster Covid-19 tests can be rolled out towards the end of the year, adding that they are key to restoring freedoms after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

Official advice is currently that citizens only get a Covid-19 test if they have symptoms, although more regular testing is available for certain professions, such as care workers.

People contacted by the health service’s Test and Trace programme in England must self-isolate for 14 days if they have been a recent contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case, but they are not told to get a test unless they have symptoms.