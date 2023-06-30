‘England must back Mercer if Vunipola can’t make Rugby World Cup’

It’s going to be a huge blow for England if Billy Vunipola is unable to play a part in the Rugby World Cup this year.

The Saracens No8 is explosive from the base and one of the few lads in Steve Borthwick’s set-up who can provide consistent gainline-breaking ball.

The fact that he is rehabilitating from knee surgery with the England camp suggests there is hope for his inclusion in France later this year, but where do England go if he cannot line up across in France this autumn?

First of all, the incumbent. Alex Dombrandt was a key part of Borthwick’s Six Nations plans but it is no secret that the Harlequins No8 hasn’t quite been at the level that saw him burst onto the scene.

He’s athletic around the park and can carry hard but I just don’t see him making the inroads Vunipola does at the gainline – he’s not a like-for-like replacement.

Borthwick could look to call Montpellier-bound Sam Simmonds and coax him back into the fold, but the former international has asked the England coach to exclude him from international conversations.

This combined with the fact that he is not a like-for-like replacement for Vunipola still leaves a gaping hole at No8 in the England pack.

French brothers

And then there’s one of the Willis brothers – Jack or Tom – who have both been brilliant in France.

Although on these shores we’d class the pair as flankers, over in France they have been barnstorming eights.

Jack has signed on to stay with Toulouse having won the French domestic title with the side a fortnight ago. He could have been player of the match in the final if it wasn’t for some last-gasp Romain Ntamack genius.

But I just think they’re both still seen as flankers in England, and therefore exempt from taking Vunipola’s spot at No8.

I therefore look towards the south coast of France and Zach Mercer. The soon-to-be Gloucester back-row is a maverick for his position and a little bit of an unknown at international level, despite having a handful of caps to his name.

Mercer brings something new, but will need time to integrate into the side. He has something to prove, too. He left Bath for the Top14, a good pay cheque and something new after being left out by England, but now he’s heading back he still needs to earn his spot.

Being away from the English game for a number of years means you’re watched less, viewed by scouts less and almost out of the picture.

But England are crying out for something new and Mercer can provide that in absence of Vunipola.

I do hope Billy will be fit again come the World Cup but if he is not then it simply must be Mercer – anyone else leaves England too predictable.

South West Is Best

The Allianz Premier15s final between Gloucester-Hartpury and Exeter Chiefs at the weekend was a corker and it is great to see how far the women’s game has come.

Gloucester were deserved winners and dominated throughout the battle at Kingsholm. Kudos, too, to the Gloucester marketing department who were able to create a superstunt out of the occasion.

With the recent rebrand of the Premier15s as Premiership Women’s Rugby it’ll be fascinating to see where the league goes next but it is good to see winners from outside of London, even if it may be for just one year.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips