Energy bill fears: Tesco sales of air fryers triple and electric blankets up 500 per cent

Tesco

Brits have flocked to buy air fryers and electric blankets in a bid to cut their energy use ahead of the winter.

Supermarket giant Tesco reported the countertop frying appliance which deep-fries food without oil experienced a tripling in sales over the past year.

Sales rocketed 200 per cent year on year as customers look for more energy efficient ways to cook, amid the cost of living crisis.

This comes as energy bills are set to skyrocket this winter with many households staving off putting the central heating on, wearing extra jumpers, and turning to electricity-saving tactics.

Amid unprecedented demand for the item, Tesco confirmed its largest ever order, with an extra 40,000 air fryers to hit the shelves by December.



“We’ve been blown away by just how popular air fryers are proving with our customers”, said Tesco’s home electricals category manager, Noel Jackson.

“With sales tripling since last year, our customers are increasingly looking for a healthy, efficient and quick way to cook.”

Tesco also reported a huge 500 per cent uplift in saes of electric blankets compared to last year.

Its ‘Silent Night So Snug’ product is available from between £20-30, with Kate Davis, buying nanager for home textiles at Tesco saying: “As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, our customers are looking for ways to keep cosy without breaking the bank.”

“We’ve seen a 500% rise in sales of electric blankets compared to this time last year, as customers look to keep warm at the touch of the button.”