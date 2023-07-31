Emily Dickinson set to brighten up damp Goodwood

Emily Dickinson (dark blue silks) finished fourth in the Gold Cup behind winner Courage Mon Ami

THERE aren’t many more exciting horses in training than Courage Mon Ami, who managed to win the Group One Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on only his fourth ever racecourse appearance.

The son of Frankel took the huge step up in trip in his stride and made it a perfect four from four, sparking memorable scenes in the winners’ enclosure with jockey Frankie Dettori riding at the meeting for the last time.

He will once again be partnered by Dettori who will be looking to the land the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (4.35pm) for a sixth and final time.

This is a well-trodden path for trainer John Gosden who managed to complete the Gold Cup-Goodwood Cup double in the same season three times between 2018 and 2020 with Stradivarius.

There is no doubt that Courage Mon Ami is the one to beat, with his course win back in May and proven stamina both big ticks against his name.

The question mark surrounds his ability to handle the slower conditions with both his turf successes coming on a pretty quick surface.

There is no reason to suggest he won’t be equally as effective with some dig in the ground, it’s just a question of whether there is any value in his price at around 2/1 with his devastating finishing speed likely to be blunted.

His most obvious danger on paper looks sure to be Andrew Balding’s Coltrane who made him work hardest of all to land the Gold Cup.

The six-year-old has unquestionably improved since finishing fourth here 12 months ago and looks set to run his race again.

He’s a best-priced 3/1 with William Hill and has at least proved himself effective with some dig in the ground.

However, there may just be a bit of value in taking the top pair on with the Aidan O’Brien-trained EMILY DICKINSON who will relish any more rain that falls.

O’Brien has won this prize three times in the past, most recently with Kyprios 12 months ago.

Despite her disappointment in the Group Three Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown back in May, she got her season back on track with a promising fourth behind the big two in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The ground would definitely have been too fast for her that day and the trip may just have stretched her a little too.

She then followed up with an easy victory earlier this month in the Group Two International Curragh Cup back on her favoured soft ground.

She can be backed each-way at 6/1 and that looks the value call with such an unsettled forecast.

If more rain does hit, another horse who will relish conditions is LONE EAGLE.

Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old always saves his best runs for slower ground, as shown by his second at Chester in the Ormonde Stakes this season and success in the Cocked Hat Stakes here a few years back.

He was still in front at the two-furlong pole in the Gold Cup before his stamina gave way and the drop in trip and return to this ground will play to his strengths.

There is every chance he will go forward again from his wide draw, and he looks the value play in the World Pool exotics with Emily Dickinson and Courage Mon Ami.

POINTERS

Emily Dickinson e/w 4.35pm Goodwood

Lone Eagle e/w 4.35pm Goodwood

Courage Mon Ami, Emily Dickinson, Lone Eagle

(World Pool Quinella) 4.35pm Goodwood