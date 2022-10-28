‘The bird is free’: Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has completed his $44bn purchase of Twitter this morning.

The billionaire entrepreneur announced the long-awaited deal, tweeting this morning: “The bird is free”.

Upon completion he reportedly terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to Reuters.

Musk also announced earlier this week he would delist the site from the New York Stock Exchange and cut jobs.

The billionaire owner of Tesla made a dramatic entrance to the company’s San Fransisco HQ carrying a porcelain basin, tweeting: “let that sink in”.

Twitter’s 7,500 employees were reportedly fretting however, with reports of a massive overhaul of how the company works.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

He also took to Twitter with a message to advertisers, saying he “wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring” the social media platform.

Saying most of the speculation for why he has bought it “has been wrong”, he set the record straight saying he did it “because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square”.

In a commitment to freedom of speech on the internet he said robust debate was needed “without resorting to violence.”

Warning about social media sometimes splintering “into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society” he criticised “much of traditional media” for having “fuelled and catered” to polarisation “in the relentless pursuit of clicks” for advertising opportunities.

Saying he bought it “to try to help humanity” he clarified he would not allow it to “become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences”.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

More to follow