Elevate Your Short Escape: The Unmatched Beauty of Tunisia Awaits

A trip to Tunisia offers an escape from the customary short breaks, marveling in a place where history, culture, and natural landscapes collide; the perfect refuge for those travellers in search of a sanctum from routine short break experience. This North African marvel, with its mosaic of ancient civilizations, pulsating markets and incredible coastlines, opens the invitation to a myriad of wonders.

Tunisia’s Tourism Renaissance in the Post-Pandemic Era: A Clear Indicator of its Charm

Since the relaxation of global travel restrictions, Tunisia has seen an extraordinary comeback in its tourism sector and rightly so. The visit of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shone a light on the nation, where his exertions to explore its culinary landscape for a televised C4 special led him to profess his love for the place on BBC One’s One Show. He urged people to use and be inspired by Tunisia a country that, he says, he has truly fallen for. Accordingly, thousands of travellers have become inspired in their turn, eager to experience this captivating country for themselves.

Seamless Connectivity

At a mere three-hour flight from London, Tunisia’s strategic location makes it incredibly accessible to European travelers, who need only a short and direct flight from London’s major airports into Tunis or Enfidha the gateway to a wealth of experiences that are just waiting for you in Tunisia. Or, you could always just board a beautiful ferry at La Goulette Harbour in Tunis and cruise on over to Palermo in Sicily less than 18 hours (and an unforgettable adventure) later. Whichever way you choose to travel, Tunisia really is just a flight away.

Tunis: A Capital of Limitless Discoveries

Tunis is the bustling heart of Tunisia, the ideal place from which to dip into the diverse world of experiences that the country has to offer. The city’s accommodation keeps the entire experience quintessentially Tunisian from the luxury of international hotel brands to the characteristic charm of boutique hotels set within lovingly restored traditional homes, guests will find a range of options to match their personal preferences, but every stay is infused with the same contemporary ease, historical elegance, and rich immersion.

The Boutique Hotel Experience: Immersion and Elegance

Tunisia’s boutique hotels have perfected the art of hospitality where their personalized approach to service and hospitality creates an environment of sophistication and warmth, and connects guests to a broad array of experiences from elegantly appointed rooms that echo regional heritage and artisanship to traditional cooking classes and guided tours of historical sites. Created for those who seek the distinctive and original, these one-of-kind hotels leave an indelible impression of lifelong memories.

A Voyage Through Time

Tunisia’s history is an epic narrative of empires and eras. From the ancient power of Carthage to the twisting alleyways of the Old Medina in Tunis, its UNESCO World Heritage sites bring its past to life. The Bardo Museum’s Roman mosaics form one of the most staggering collections in the Mediterranean. Seeing them in the gauzy light, you can feel history is at your elbow here as you move from one masterpiece to the next.

Gastronomic Exploration and Lively Evenings

Tunisia’s culinary scene is a heady blend of Mediterranean, Arab, and Berber flavors and influences, and the centuries-old medina in the capital, with its labyrinthine streets, is a veritable treasure trove of culinary delights. Here, among the narrow, winding streets, you can taste such delights as “brika à l’oeuf” and other specialties. Enhancing its culinary offering is the renaissance of the wine-making tradition, with each glass of the local varietals produced using ancient Carthaginian methods giving you a taste of the Tunisian terroir. As night falls, the cosmopolitan suburb of Gammarth comes to life, with its numerous lively bars and clubs and boisterous crowds promising day and night of revelry beneath the Mediterranean stars.

Tranquil Seaside Retreats

For those seeking a more tranquil beach getaway, the bustling Sousse and Hammamet beckon with their white-sand beaches and deluxe resorts. Symbolic of the worldwide magnetism of Hammamet is its historical importance – and its village-like quality. Sousse, with its Old Medina (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and the postcard-pretty Port El Kantaoui, represents Mediterranean luxury living at its finest, with plenty of wellness and leisure opportunities.

Tunisia has tranquil beaches, but just beneath the country’s famous blue horizon, emerald oases stretch out. As immaculately curated as the country’s coastlines, each one of these golf courses is as famous for its creation as it is for its location, and it is an incomparable way to play amid the most beautiful scenery on earth.

Embark on Unforgettable Journeys

Beyond its coast, Tunisia has an allure born of historical sites scattered across the country. The Roman Colosseum of El Jem, the sacred city of Kairouan, and the ancient Carthaginian ruins of Kerkouane, to name just a few of Tunisia’s historical landmarks, are the beginning of a discovery for those who want to plunge into the storied past of this North African country. Each historical monument is backed by a story, and these stories make a journey through time, layer by layer, into the history of Tunisia.

Every moment in Tunisia is an invitation to delve deeper, as the landscape unfolds a sumptuous interplay of history, heritage, and heady human warmth. You’ll be lost in its landscapes, swept along by its legacy, bewitched by its welcome.

