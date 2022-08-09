Elections in Kenya TODAY: East Africa braces itself as fierce battle between Raila and Ruto reaches climax

Voting is underway in Kenya. Deputy President William Ruto (left) is going head to head with political veteran Raila Odinga (right)

NAIROBI – It’s D-Day in Kenya: after two years of campaigning, planning and plotting, the country’s election day has finally come. Polls across the country opened at 6am local time this morning.

Today more than 22m registered voters are able to endorse their favourite candidates in 46,232 polling stations across Africa’s third largest economy.

The top job is up for grabs today, which is the climax of a year-long battle between political veteran Raila Odinga and the current deputy president William Ruto, even though the latter fell out with outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta several years ago. He has effectively been operating outside government ever since.

In addition, hundreds of other public offices are being contested, including the governorship of Nairobi, local councils, all parliament seats and dozens of local and regional positions across the entire nation.

Voting is underway across Kenya, here scenes of a busy polling station in Westlands, Nairobi. Pic: City A.M.

Thousands of businesses have temporarily shut down, primarily to monitor whether the days immediately after today’s election will bring violence, rioting and looting.

Most offices, restaurants, bars, some larger supermarkets and most malls are closed today, which is traditionally a public holiday.

Election Day is underway across Kenya with millions out to vote



Long queues outside Westlands Primary School in Nairobi a.m.



The first results are expected tomorrow morning at the earliest ➡️ https://t.co/NLiOlRvBAA



#KenyaDecides2022 #Raila #Ruto #KenyasChoice2022 #Kenya pic.twitter.com/FK8Rh9wXz9 — Michiel Willems (@michielwil) August 9, 2022

Nervous Kenyans wait and see

In an election campaign that had turned increasingly ugly, with accusations of corruption, land grabbing and power abuse flying left, right and centre, Kenyans are nervously awaiting what today’s election, and particularly its aftermath, will bring.

Western embassies are on high alert and most have sent pre-election warnings to their citizens, ranging from warnings to leave the country if you can to have your ‘grab and go bag’ ready.

Busy scenes this morning at a polling station in Westlands, Nairobi. Pic: City A.M.

People are urged to stay close to home and many have stocked up on food, water, rice and pasta, if possible. Power outages and WiFi disruption is also expected tomorrow and later this week.

A government official in Nairobi, who wishes to remain anonymous, told City A.M. yesterday that authorities are preparing for some election violence: “Yes, we have indications things may turn ugly in some places. There is a lot of activity on social media at the moment.”

Voting is underway in Kenya with more than 22m people going to the polls.



Here are restless voters outside Westlands Primary School in Nairobi, moments before the polling station opened. Western politicians can only dream of such a turnout. #KenyaDecides2022 #KenyaDecides #Kenya pic.twitter.com/5u2AQjwbEf — Michiel Willems (@michielwil) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, election observers from the European Union have been spotted in capital Nairobi.

A small army of EU representatives is present today at polling stations, primarily in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and a number of other cities across the country.

Popular politician Esther Passaris on the campaign trail last week. Pic: City A.M.

Voting is in full swing across Kenya, with scenes of long queues here in Nairobi this morning. #KenyaDecides2022 #KenyansPoll #KenyasChoice2022 pics are all mine #KenyaDecides pic.twitter.com/YVuZaFuBkq — Michiel Willems (@michielwil) August 9, 2022

2007-2008 election violence

The main reason many Kenyans are nervous is because millions have not forgotten the tense and bloody election in 2007, when president Mwai Kibaki’s re-election put a dent in his reputation as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga, who is the most likely candidate to become the nation’s next president later this month.

At the time, Odinga asserted that the election result had been rigged and that he had really won the poll. Hundreds of people were killed in weeks of ethnic violence that followed.

Amid the stalemate, Kenya exploded into fighting along tribal lines that forced more than 600,000 people from their homes. The violence shattered Kenya’s standing as a beacon of stability in East Africa.

Edwin Sifuna, a rising star in Kenyan politics, addresses a group of voters. Last week in Embakasi, East Nairobi . Pic: City A.M.

The international community led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan eventually brokered a fragile power-sharing deal between Kibaki and Odinga, who settled for a new role as Kenya’s prime minister.

In the wake of the violence, Kibaki oversaw a new constitution for Kenya that was aimed at decentralising powers and reducing persistent ethnic tensions that continue to flare up during electoral seasons.

Following the bloody elections, four Kenyans faced charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, in relation to the 2007-2008 violence.

Two of the four suspects were Uhuru Kenyatta, the current president, and William Ruto, the high-profile deputy president who hopes to become president next week.

The first results are expected overnight or tomorrow at the earliest.

City A.M. on the campaign trail with the charismatic Nairobi politician Edwin Sifuna, who is running for Senator

Michiel Willems in Nairobi.

Michiel.Willems@Cityam.com / @Michielwil