Easyjet recruiting 1,500 seasonal cabin crew for summer 2022

Easyjet’s bookings have increased by 400 per cent.

Easyjet is recruiting 1,500 seasonal cabin crew roles across Europe to serve the ramp up in demand that is expected to take place next summer.

Working between March and October 2022, most of cabin crew members will be based in the UK. An additional 250 members will go back to working for Easyjet having operated last summer.

“As the largest UK airline, we are proud to employ thousands of people across the country, as well as in Europe, and have been delighted with the overwhelming response so far with more than 11,000 applicants for the 1500 crew roles,” Johan Lundgren, Easyjet’s chief executive, said.

“We will continue to take decisive action to capture additional opportunities alongside our planned organic growth. We look forward to bringing these crew onboard with us for summer, so we can offer the greatest choice and best value across our unrivalled European network, for leisure and business customers alike.”

Cabin crew members are not the only ones being recruited by the low-cost company. Easyjet is opening its cadet pipeline, initially taking on 150 cadets who were originally due to join the airline before the pandemic struck.

“We are particularly pleased that, in line with our commitment to them, we will see many cadet pilots finally join us after they were delayed by the onset of the pandemic,” Lundgren added.