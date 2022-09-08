DWF bolsters offerings through acquisition of specialist cost-cutting firm Acumension

London listed law firm DWF has acquired a specialist cost cutting company Acumension as it continues to expand its services offerings.

The deal will see the law firm almost double the size of its DWF Costs business by taking on board Acumension’s 47 cost reduction specialists.

DWF Costs, one of the UK’s largest legal cost reduction businesses, currently employs 60 staff across Britain and Ireland, in providing services on all cost related matters.

First established in 1998, Acumension sells advice to clients including the NHS, government, insurers, and other law firms, on cutting legal costs.

The Manchester headquartered firm works with defendants to resolve cases by settling outside of court and only going to court, if necessary, Acumension says on its website.

DWF’s head of costs Simon Murray said the deal will add “differentiation and scale to DWF’s existing costs offering”.

The deal “marks the latest development” in the DWF’s push to expand its services offerings, as it continues to invest in “business services and solutions with a particular technology and digital focus,” Murray said.

The acquisition comes as DWF pushes forwards with its own plans to cut a third of its own £28m property costs, by reducing office space in its London “walkie-talkie” headquarters.

DWF chief executive Sir Nigel Knowles has previously claimed the huge salaries being paid out to newly-qualified lawyers are unsustainable having also said those hired on bumper salaries may be bumped off in a downturn.