Duty-free alcohol and cigarette sales fly as international travel recovers

Duty-free alcohol and cigarettes sales have soared as British holidaymakers have made the most of relaxations in travel restrictions.

Sales of alcohol and tobacco have risen 50 per cent to 100 per cent in recent days, duty-free giant Dufry AG said in a half-year trading update.

The operator said it was encouraged by the uptick while travel restrictions have been slow to ease with a traffic light system of restrictions for UK arrivals.

Double-jabbed travellers arriving from France are no longer required to isolate for 10 days as of Sunday while rules for arrivals from other countries have also been relaxed.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have moved from red to amber while Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Romania and Norway were allowed to turn green.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist after a backlash from the travel sector.