Former IAG boss Willie Walsh calls for removal of all travel restrictions following sales boom

IATA’s Willie Walsh has called for the removal of all travel restrictions. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Former IAG boss Willie Walsh has called for the removal of all travel restrictions following a boom in international tickets sold.

In the last few weeks the International Air Transport Association (IATA), of which Walsh is the director general, has registered an 11 per cent increase in sales. In the week to 8 February tickets stood at 49 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, going up from 38 per cent registered around 25 January.

“Vaccinated travellers have the potential to travel much more extensively with fewer hassles than even a few weeks ago,” said Walsh. “This is giving growing numbers of travellers the confidence to buy tickets.

“And that is good news! Now we need to further accelerate the removal of travel restrictions.”

According to Walsh, current connectivity levels remain far behind pre-pandemic levels, as only 18 markets have opened to fully jabbed tourists without quarantine or pre-departure tests, while 28 have removed quarantine requirements.

“Thirteen of the top 50 travel markets still do not provide easy access to all vaccinated travellers,” he added. “That includes major economies like China, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, and Italy.”

In addition to the removal of all travel barriers, IATA is calling for the recognition that tourists do not pose a greater risk for Covid transmission than the general population.

“In nearly all cases, travellers don’t bring any more risk to a market than is already there. Many governments have recognised this already and removed restrictions. Many more need to follow.”

Recent data from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has showed that the travel and tourism sector’s contribution to the economy could reach $8.6 trillion this year, just 6.4 per cent under 2019 levels.

“As people start travelling again, governments must implement simplified rules, including the use of digital solutions. Travel of the future should be contactless while guaranteeing safety,” said WTTC’s chief executive Julia Simpson.