Drop off charges at UK airports hit £1 per minute

Gatwick Airport. Drop off fees at the airport stand at £7 for a 10 minute trip.

Drop off charges at UK airports have reached the highest level on record amid booming travel demand over the summer.

Analysis from the motoring group RAC found 11 airports have jacked up so-called ‘kiss and fly’ fees since last year as part of a long-running trend in the UK.

Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, increased charges by £1, or 20 per cent, alongside Edinburgh, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Other London hubs to increase fees include Gatwick and Stansted, which both now charge the top rate across the country of £7 for a 10 minute trip.

However, on a cost-per-minute basis, the most expensive airports are London Luton and Manchester, where drivers must pay £5 for a five-minute stay – £1 per minute of waiting.

It comes amid a surge in travel demand across Europe over the last few years during the post-pandemic era.

The tendency for UK airports to increase drop-off charges in recent years comes in sharp contrast to the rest of the continent.

Drop off charges buck European trend

RAC analysis of the busiest airports in the European Union (EU) by passenger numbers found eight still offer free drop-offs. These include the likes of Paris Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Frankfurt and Rome.

“The seemingly annual ritual of many airports hiking the cost of drop-offs is unfortunately continuing unabated,” RAC senior policy officer, Rod Dennis, said.

“The sky really does seem to be the limit when it comes to the amount drivers get charged for making the briefest of stops to let friends or loved ones out to catch a flight.”

UK airports with highest ‘kiss and fly’ charges

Dennis warned drivers should also be aware of the “growing trend of airports dispensing with on-site payment in favour of barrierless drop-offs,” where payment is required online or by phone later.

“This is another source of frustration for people who in many cases are just trying to help a family member or friend get to the airport. Anyone who doesn’t notice the change or simply forgets to pay will inevitably be stung with a very unwelcome parking charge notice.”