Dress a Royally good bet in Derby Day opener

Derby Day kicks off with the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes (1:00pm) and the shape of this race looks like it lends well to playing some World Pool exotics.

There’s loads of value to be had with UK and Irish punters betting into the same pools as over 25 other countries, and I like the look of picking three horses for a Quinella, where we’ll look to predict the first two home in any order.

ROYAL DRESS ticks plenty of boxes and has been a consistent performer since joining James Tate from Richard Hannon late in 2023.

Her standout effort came with success in the Group Three Meadow Court Stakes at the Curragh, beating Sparks Fly, who reopposes here, by eight-and-a-half lengths.

She was unlucky in this race last year, finishing third after being denied a clear run in the final furlong.

She reappeared in May with a solid third in the Group Two Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at York, where she was stretched by the trip, so this distance should suit.

Another to include in the Quinella is SKELLET, whoremains an unexposed filly who’s shown signs that she will improve this season.

Ralph Beckett held her in high regard, running her in both the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, finishing eighth and seventh respectively.

She then dropped to Group Three level at Chantilly, finishing a close second, before ending her campaign with a convincing win in the Listed Fortune Stakes at Sandown.

She’s proven she can operate in this level and can be there at the finish.

This race features several others with strong claims, including SIRONA.

David Menuisier’s mare ran well on reappearance, finishing fourth in a Listed race at Goodwood over a mile.

She also beat familiar rivals last season, winning a Listed contest over a mile at Newmarket, finishing in front of Spiritual who also reopposes.

That win came on heavy ground, so any further rain will not bother her, and with Ryan Moore back on board, she is a threat.

Combining these three fillies in a World Pool Quinella ought to be the smart play in what looks like an open renewal.

Pointers

Royal Dress, Skellet, Sirona (World Pool Quinella) 1.00pm, Epsom Downs