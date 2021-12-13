Downing St parties probe ‘extended to include PM Boris Johnson’s quiz night’

The cabinet secretary will extend his investigation into Downing St parties during last year’s Covid lockdown to include whether the Prime Minster personally broke the law by hosting a quiz night.

Government sources told the Times Simon Case would extend the probe to include the gathering, where the PM acted as an impromptu Zoom quiz master.

Johnson is facing calls to answer allegations he broke Covid rules given some attendees were also in person.

Labour said the Prime Minister “might have misled” MPs after he told the Commons he had been given assurances that social distance regulations were not broken by No 10 last year.

The party is demanding that Johnson attend Parliament later today to “fess up” about whether he and staff partied and socialised while coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the public.

Starmer said it was “very hard to see” how any Number 10 gathering at that time was compliant with Covid-19 lockdown rules.