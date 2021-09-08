Doubts raised over famed alpaca Geronimo’s Bovine TB diagnosis

Doubts have been raised regarding whether or not alpaca Geronimo had Bovine TB in initial post-mortem findings, for which he was controversially killed.

The animal’s owner, Helen Macdonald, had the preliminary results reviewed by veterinary surgeons, who failed to find visible evidence of Bovine TB.

However, the chief veterinary officer said that ‘a number of TB-like lesions were found’ and these lesions are now undergoing further tests.

Macdonald’s lawyers said in a statement: “As reviewed by Dr Iain McGill and Dr Bob Broadbent, the preliminary gross post-mortem findings are negative for visible lesions typical of Bovine Tuberculosis.

“For clarity there are no white or cream caseous, enlarged abscesses typical for bTB in alpacas whether in the lungs, bronchial, mediastinal or retropharyngeal lymph nodes.”

Geronimo’s owner has also formally requested the full findings of the post-mortem report, ‘Form TB50’, alongside the results of further tests on tissue samples, blood, serum or plasma taken or obtained from Geronimo.

“Along with any further test results including Enferplex, Idexx, Actiphage and any other PCR or interferon gamma tests performed by Defra, along with the results of histopathogical examination,” the lawyer’s statement added.

“She has further requested that both fresh, frozen and formalin fixed tissue and fluid samples be preserved and provided to an independent expert to carry out further tests.”

Geronimo was removed from Macdonald’s farm in South Gloucestershire and culled by Defra just last week.