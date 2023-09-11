Don’t have Silver? Pret sells almost 1m sandwiches at Heathrow in August

Heathrow Airport saw 7.5m passengers fly through this August

Heathrow Airport saw a series of records fall in August as the Great British summer getaway took off.

Pret sold nearly a million sandwiches across its sites at the Hounslow hub whilst the airport saw more checked baggage in August than in any previous month.

The airport claimed that security wait times averaged just 90 seconds through the month.

Just north of 7.5m passengers travelled through the airport in the busy summer holiday month, a 25 per cent jump on 2022.

The airport was hit by the same air traffic control-related delays as other UK airports but this morning the hub told markets it was able to return to normal quickly.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “I am very proud of the way colleagues across Team Heathrow made sure that passengers had a super start to their summer holidays, with record levels of passenger satisfaction and average security queue times of less than two minutes – Heathrow is back to its best.”

It wasn’t just sandwiches flying off the shelves; beach-ready punters bought a pair of sunglasses every two minutes.

Heathrow isn’t the only airport to have seen an August bump.

London Stansted Airport reported its second busiest month on record, soaring ahead of pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Over 2.5m passengers passed through the airport in August, up 12 per cent year-on-year and just pipping the same month in 2019.