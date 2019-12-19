Donald Trump: US president to face Senate trial after impeachment

Donald Trump became the third US president to be impeached after the House of Representatives yesterday charged him with abuse of power and obstructing congress.



The move by the Democrat-led House sets the stage for a trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate, which could see Trump convicted and removed from office.



The House of Representatives voted 230-197 to approve the first article charging the president with abuse of power and 229 – 198 for the second charging him with obstructing congress.



However, the impeachment attempt is expected to be quashed in the Senate.



Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell – a Trump ally – is planning a trial for early next month and has assured the president that the senate will not vote to convict him.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham expressed confidence in a statement after the House vote that Trump would be “fully exonerated.”



At a campaign rally Trump condemned the impeachment vote, describing it as a “politicial suicide march” for the Democrat Party.

