Donald Trump impeachment trial: Republicans have not ruled out witnesses

Mitch McConnell, the US Republican Senate majority leader, has said his party has not ruled out hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

However, he added that he would not agree to the Democrats’ request that the Senate agree ahead of time to take testimony during the trial.

The hearing of witnesses is one of the main sticking points in drafting rules for the proceedings.

McConnell instead doubled down on his position in an interview with Fox News, that any decision on witnesses would be made after opening arguments in the case from both Democrats and Trump’s side.

Allowing witness testimony will likely prolong the trial, and could dredge up new, damaging evidence against the President.

Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, where 51 votes are needed to pass a set of rules for the Trump trial.

The President was impeached last week by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on two charges over his pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and Biden’s son.

Biden is a potential Democratic candidate to run against Trump in next year’s election, while Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress’ investigation.

He has denied all charges.

Because of the Republicans’ majority in the Senate, there is little chance Trump will be convicted.

But the impeachment proceedings could resonate with voters next year.

This would be all-the-more likely if the trial is long, drawn out and features new evidence against Trump.

“We haven’t ruled out witnesses,” McConnell said.

“We’ve said, ‘Let’s handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.’ Fair is fair.”