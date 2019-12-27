Domino's Pizza finance chief David Bauernfeind dies in accident

Domino’s Pizza’s finance boss, David Bauernfeind, has died in an accident while on holiday, according to the company.

In a brief statement, the firm said: “Our chief financial officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family.”

It is believed he was on a snorkelling holiday with his family on Boxing Day in Mauritius.

The couple had arrived in Mauritius on December 19, and were reportedly staying in a hotel in the upmarket Belle-Mare section of the island.

Bauernfeind, a chartered accountant trained in London, had been at the company since October last year.

He was previously finance boss of Connect Group and helped build technology firm Xchanging during 15 years at the company.

He arrived at Domino’s as the fourth person to hold the position in four years.

David Wild, chief executive officer, said: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news.

“On behalf of our board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends.

“David was hugely liked and deeply respected for his dedication and sharp intellect amongst Domino’s colleagues.

“He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed.”

