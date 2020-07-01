Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said newly implemented security laws in Hong Kong are a “clear and serious violation” of the handover treaty between China and the UK.

China implemented the new legislation in Hong Kong today, which amounts to a widespread clampdown on freedom of speech and democracy.

Under the new laws, criticism of the Chinese government has been made a criminal offence with potential jail terms of 10 years to life.

Raab made his comments prior to giving an official statement to the House of Commons today.

He said: “We have very carefully now assessed the contents of this national security legislation since it was published last night.

“It constitutes a clear violation of the autonomy of Hong Kong, and a direct threat to the freedoms of its people and therefore I’m afraid to say it is a clear and serious violation of the Joint Declaration, a treaty between the United Kingdom and China.”

More than 70 people have already been arrested under the new laws.

The Hong Kong Police tweeted that the first person to be arrested under the security legislation was detained for displaying a flag that said “Hong Kong independence”.

Mass protests also erupted today as the law came into effect, with protesters heard chanting “scrap the national security law” and “Hong Kong independence, the only way”.

Raab said when the new laws were first announced, just six weeks ago, that more than 2m British National Overseas passport holders in Hong Kong would be offered long-term visas to the UK with a route to citizenship.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Raab needed to confirm the visa programme in today’s statement.

“It has been 5 weeks since the Foreign Secretary proposed extending visa rights to British Nationals Overseas passport holders living in Hong Kong, but the government has failed to provide any further details,” she said.

“Today, pro-democracy protesters and journalists in Hong Kong have been dispersed using water cannons and pepper spray and dozens have reportedly already been detained under the new security legislation.”