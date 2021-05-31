Domestic UK Covid vaccine passports set to be scrapped

The government is set to drop plans to introduce mandatory Covid vaccine passports for live events.

People working on a Michael Gove-led review of mandatory vaccine certification for things like sporting events and festivals increasingly believe they will not happen, after serious backlash from Tory MPs.

Read more: Coronavirus: Blackburn overtakes Bolton with highest Covid-19 infection rates in UK

A source close to the vaccine passports review told the Telegraph: “It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’ – it’s not going to happen.

“Everyone says it’s dead.”

Number 10 announced a review into Covid vaccine passports in February, shortly after the government released its roadmap out of lockdown restrictions.

It was thought that they could become mandatory for large events and optional for hospitality, with people forced to show proof they have been vaccinated or had recently tested negative.

The plans were met at the time with backlash by dozens of Tory MPs, including Steve Baker and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who complained they would infringe on civil liberties.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also heaped doubt on whether the party would support vaccine passports in a parliamentary vote, putting the government at risk of defeat.

Cabinet Office secretary Michael Gove appeared to soften his stance on vaccine passports at a committee hearing last week.

Read more: British holidaymakers face expensive Covid tests amid delay in vaccine passports

He said: “I think there’s been a perception among some, not in this committee, that the Government has locked on to this in the same way as JFK said that he was going to put a man on the moon, that we’re going to introduce a policy for certification come what may, hell or high water.

“That’s not the case. We’ve been looking at it pragmatically, to see if it can add value and, if not, then we would not press ahead with it.”