City Talk
IG Talk
Is this the start of a new downtrend for gold?
Tuesday 17 December 2019 7:46 am

Distribution giant Bunzl buys Australian emergency supplies firm


Share

Distribution giant Bunzl has acquired an Australian emergency response supplies business, the company announced this morning, as it confirmed that its full-year expectations remain unchanged. 

The London-based company said it had bought Fire Rescue Safety Australia (FRSA) – which serves government departments and mining sector companies – bringing the total amount spent on acquisitions this year to £120m. 

Read more: Bunzl profits ‘resilient’ despite slowing global economy

In a trading update this morning Bunzl, which has bought three companies in 2019, said the acquisition pipeline is active, and discussions with potential targets are ongoing. 


FRSA, which is based in Perth and operates from five locations across Australia, generates annual revenue of approximately £19m.

Bunzl chief executive Frank van Zaten said: “FRSA has a market leading position in the provision of emergency response solutions in Australia and further expands and develops the scope of our operations there. 

“We are delighted to welcome their employees to the group.” 

Read more: Bunzl shares dip on slowed growth in second quarter

Bunzl said its expectations for the year ended 31 December are unchanged, with overall trading consistent with the slowing underlying revenue growth.

Group revenue for the year is expected to have increased between two per cent and three per cent this year at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, revenue is expected to be up one per cent.

Share





Related articles

Louisiana Prepares For Flooding As Tropical Storm Barry Approaches

New Orleans declares emergency as cyber attack shuts down government

James Warrington

Blackstone mulling £4bn offer for student property giant

Sebastian McCarthy
Spanish oil giant Repsol pledges to cut emissions to zero by 2050

Spanish oil giant Repsol pledges to cut emissions to zero by 2050

Edward Thicknesse