Dilawer Farazi Returns to Loomis Sayles as Co-Head and Portfolio Manager on the Emerging Markets Debt Team

Loomis, Sayles & Company is pleased to announce that Dilawer Farazi, ACA, has rejoined the firm as Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Markets Debt (EMD) Team. Dilawer becomes the firm’s first London-based portfolio manager.

Dilawer brings over two decades of experience in emerging markets credit, having previously served as a Senior Credit Research Analyst at Loomis Sayles from 2018 to 2020. He rejoins the firm from Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), where he led the Emerging Markets Credit team and managed approximately USD $1 billion in assets across EM credit. At RLAM, he launched the firm’s first dedicated emerging markets funds, including an emerging markets corporate bond fund and an emerging markets short duration credit fund.

In his new role, Dilawer will co-manage EMD strategies alongside Elisabeth Colleran, CFA, Co-Head of the EMD Team. Their strong partnership, forged during Dilawer’s prior tenure, will be instrumental in driving the team’s next phase of growth and innovation.

“Dilawer’s deep expertise in emerging markets credit and his prior experience with our team make him an exceptional addition,” said David Waldman, Chief Investment Officer of Loomis Sayles. “His return reflects our commitment to expanding our global capabilities and delivering differentiated investment solutions to our clients.”

Effective 10 December 2025, Dilawer will be named Portfolio Manager across EMD strategies, including Loomis Sayles Asia High Yield, Emerging Markets Debt Corporate (Broad and Investment Grade), Buy & Maintain, and Short Duration Credit.

“I am truly delighted to welcome Dilawer back to Loomis Sayles,” said Elisabeth Colleran, Co-Head of the Emerging Markets Debt Team. “We forged a strong partnership during his prior tenure and I’m looking forward to collaborating on our shared vision for leading the team through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Dilawer holds a BA in Law and Economics from Queen Mary’s College, University of London, and an MSc in Emerging Economies and International Development from King’s College, University of London. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an Executive Fellow of the Emerging Markets Investor Alliance.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $425.4 billion* in assets (as of 30 September 2025).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($52.0 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

