De Sousa to make family proud with E Brother and Savvy Chic

Silvestre de Sousa shared the International Jockeys’ Championship crown with Tom Marquand last week

FORMER three-time UK Champion Jockey Silvestre de Sousa can provide some pre-Christmas cheer for his wife Vikki and children, who have come over to Hong Kong for the festive period, by riding a double at Happy Valley.

It’s easy to understand why the Brazilian-born rider is one of the most sought-after pilots in the territory.

His no-nonsense style and ultra-strong finishes have endeared him to the many thousands of racing enthusiasts in the city and made him one of their favourite jockeys behind champ Zac Purton.

De Sousa has seven rides at the city track, where he has already excelled this season with eight wins and nine places from just over 50 rides.

The 41-year-old is particularly effective when allowed to dictate from the front and looks set to dominate proceedings in a couple of races, starting with bottom weight E BROTHER in division two of the Albatross Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs.

This fast-starting five-year-old makes his first appearance at the venue but has already produced an impressive trial around the circuit recently in preparation for this contest.

When De Sousa and trainer Manfred Man have teamed up in the past, it’s been a recipe for success, and they are likely to produce another winner on their record.

De Sousa is back on board last-start winner SAVVY CHIC in the Hong Kong Golf Club Centenary Cup Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The four-year-old overcame his inexperience on only his second career start by leading all the way over the course and distance last month and, despite a penalty, is capable of winning again.

POINTERS

E Brother 12.15pm Happy Valley

Savvy Chic 12.45pm Happy Valley