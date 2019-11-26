De La Rue shares plunge as it scraps dividend and warns of 'significant doubt' over future

De La Rue has bailed on plans for a dividend this year and warned there is “significant doubt” on its ability to continue to operate, sending shares plummeting.

“We have concluded there is a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” it said today as it fell to a £9m loss.

Its share price plunged 20.6 per cent to 139.2p, a record low for the firm.

The banknote printer has announced a review of its entire business in a bid to slash costs, amid competitive pressure on its banknote printing arm from digital payments.

But net debt has soared while the group warned it has become overly reliant on banknote printing contracts, leading it to warn: “The risk that the group is not able to generate the necessary cost savings to enable a significant contract to deliver required profitability levels and cashflow risk associated with the unwind of the working capital build from H1.”

The figures

De La Rue paid no interim dividend as it sank to a £9.2m loss in the six months to the end of September. That compares to a £10.1m profit this time last year.



Revenue also slumped almost 10 per cent to £232.3m and investors made a loss per share of 10.7p, compared to earnings per share of 5.1p a year ago.



Net debt also skyrocketed from £107.5m in its 2018 half-year to £170.7m this time around, owing to last year’s final dividend payment, pension funding, and “adverse working capital movement”.



Why it’s interesting

De La Rue flagged “a period of significant management change and instability” over its last six months and said it would suspend future dividend payments in an attempt to keep a lid on its net debt.



Its chairman, former chief executive and senior independent director have left, along with most of the executive team jumping ship.

“This has led to inconsistency in both quality and speed of execution,” new CEO Clive Vacher said. “The new board is working to stabilise the management team, which we believe will take some time.”



De La Rue had warned on profits back in October, but the scrapping of its dividend will be a new blow to investors today.

It replaced its chairman after the firm failed to win a government contract to print Britain’s post-Brexit blue passports, and its CEO resigned in May after an 80 per cent plunge in profit.

Meanwhile the company is facing a Serious Fraud Office probe into suspected corruption in South Sudan.

Vacher said he has identified “urgent actions” required to stabilise the company, and is conducting a review to slash costs as it looks to grow its security market presence.

“De La Rue is teetering on the brink,” warned Markets.com’s chief market analyst, Neil Wilson.



“Far from drawing a line under the previous performance before the arrival of Vacher and [new chairman Kevin] Loosemore, the profits warning in October – the second this year – was only the meat in the rather unsavoury sandwich.”

“The company is on the edge here. There has been trouble in Venezuela and the SFO investigation remains ongoing – but by far the biggest blow and the source of the company’s collapse in market capitalization was losing the contract to make UK passports,” Wilson added.

“I don’t buy the argument that printing banknotes in a cashless world makes them structurally irrelevant – cash in circulation is growing all the time. The need for more secure notes that De La Rue makes is becoming more important, not less. Bad management and decisions seems to be the main reason for the malaise.”

De La Rue’s share price has now tanked 80 per cent since its October 2017 valuation of 700p per share.

What De La Rue said

