DCC appoints former JP Morgan investment banker as its next chairman

Sales, marketing and support services group DCC this morning announced former JP Morgan investment banker Mark Breuer as its chairman designate.

Breuer will take over from John Moloney, who has held the post since 2014, on 16 July after DCC’s AGM.

Bruer spent the majority of his career as an investment banker, mostly at JP Morgan, where where he was vice-chairman global M&A and a member of the global strategic advisory council before his retirement in 2017.

The incoming chair also sits on the board of Derwent London.

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, paid tribute to the outgoing Moloney:

“On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank John for his exceptional contribution to the Board and the Group, during which he oversaw the significant growth and development of DCC.

“His wise counsel, support and leadership have also been very much appreciated by myself and the Board. We wish John well for the future. I look forward to working closely with our new chairman Mark Breuer as we continue to grow and develop the Group.”

