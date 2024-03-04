David Raya: Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeper gamble starting to pay off for Arsenal

Since Arsenal came roaring back into the Premier League title race, most of the action has taken place in the opponents’ half, so it is not surprising that David Raya’s performances have largely been overlooked.

But quietly, the Spanish goalkeeper has demonstrated improvements in both the defensive and offensive aspect of his game as Mikel Arteta’s team have racked up six wins from six top-flight games in 2024.

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Sheffield United on Monday evening, Raya is starting to look like the upgrade that Arteta hoped that he would be when he controversially recruited his compatriot to replace the popular Aaron Ramsdale in August.

It has not been an easy start to life in north London, following his loan-to-buy move from Brentford. But then little about Raya’s career, which saw him swap Catalonia for Blackburn aged 16, has been straightforward.

Far from being the calmer presence on the ball that he was billed as, the 28-year-old looked nervy in possession in those opening months, while also appearing at fault for goals, notably against Chelsea and Luton Town.

But as Arsenal have improved since their winter break in Dubai in January, so has the man in between their posts, drawing praise from Gunners manager Arteta last month.

“What I like about David is the things he does in goal and the things he prevents that sometimes you don’t even see because they don’t happen — because he has anticipated them,” he said.

“He had a very challenging environment but I love players with the courage, character and personality that even when it’s like this, they want to be themselves and they push themselves to do that. He has earned the right to be very respected and I’m very happy he’s doing it.”

Raya has looked more at ease in possession in recent Arsenal games

Stats rarely tell the whole story but all the same Raya can point to better numbers since the winter break, with his average performance rating rising from 6.47 to 6.8, according to analytics platform WhoScored.

He is now averaging a clean sheet every other game, compared with one in three beforehand, while his goals conceded per 90 minutes has halved from 1.0 to 0.5. For both metrics, he currently leads the Premier League.

Perhaps because of Arsenal’s improved solidity, Raya has looked more confident in his all-round game too. The mistakes that characterised his early days have mostly dried up and his ease on the ball is increasingly coming to the fore.

Raya’s more natural game was evident in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United last time out, when he rushed out to thwart Alexander Isak. His clearances per 90 minutes are up to 0.83, compared with 0.33 before, according to FBRef.

And even on crosses – historically a strength of his but not one evident at first upon joining Arsenal – he is thriving. He has stopped 15 per cent of balls into the box, by far the best rate of any keeper in the division.

There have been bumps in the road; Raya’s positioning was questioned over Porto’s late winner in the Champions League last 16 first leg. But as Arsenal head to Ramsdale’s former club, there are signs that the man signed to replace him is justifying that gamble.