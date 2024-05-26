Dame Sharon White: Government should be talking about ‘falling apprenticeships’ following Sunak’s plans for mandatory national service

John Lewis Partnership; Chairman Sharon White.

Dame Sharon White, the head of John Lewis, said the government should be talking about skills, and why apprenticeships are falling’ following an announcement that Rishi Sunak would introduce national service if he was elected at the upcoming general election.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the outgoing boss of the department store chain said “we’re not spending enough time talking about skills and education”.

It comes after prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed eighteen year olds would be forced to carry out a form of national service if the Tories are voted back in at the July 4 General Election.

The Prime Minister said the policy would help unite society in an “increasingly uncertain world” and give young people a “shared sense of purpose”.

White, who will step down as boss of John Lewis next February, told the panel:”We [John Lewis] run lots of apprenticeships for 16 year olds, 17 year olds, and 18 year olds who may not be destined for university but may want to have a great career.”

The former head of Ofcom said apprenticeships are falling and businesses want to invest more in the practice but “the way in which the financing works” means less young people are choosing to go down that route.

White said she would like “much more conversation” about how the government are improving the skills of young people.

Earlier this week it was found the number of new apprenticeships has fallen by more than 40 per cent since the training levy was introduced in 2017, according to research by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

The number of young people starting on the programmes has dropped by 41 per cent for under 19s and 36 per cent for those aged 19 to 24.

White’s comments come as the retail giant is currently undergoing a turnaround plan after a series of dilemmas damaged its bottom line.

Much of the retailer’s struggles were accelerated by the pandemic as a push to online shopping led shoppers to steer clear of physical retail.

The subsequent cost of living crisis also meant customers did not have the funds to splurge on their fancy wares.

Ahead of the general election, White said: “I think one of the issues is just as the the election campaign runs on, is the politicians on either side don’t get themselves straight jacket or box themselves in either on tax pledges or spending pledges, that either you’re having to row back on when in power or give yourself such limited room for manoeuvre”.