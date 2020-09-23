Daily coronavirus cases hit highest level since 1 May

There were 6,178 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK today, the highest figure since 1 May, government data showed.

The new figure is roughly a quarter higher than yesterday, when there were 4,926 cases, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Read more: UK records highest daily coronavirus cases since May

There were also 37 new deaths from the disease, which is in turn the highest number since 14 July.

Fears that the UK could be headed into a second wave of the pandemic have prompted the government to impose stringent new measures in a bid to limit the spread of the disease.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the restrictions, which include a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants, could be in place for up to six months.

People will also be asked to work from home where they can, just weeks after the government was urging employees to go back to their offices.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Ministers are concerned that without taking such steps, the situation could grow considerably worse as the UK heads into the winter.

According to the government’s scientific advisers, if cases continue to increase at their current rate the country could face 50,000 cases a day by mid-October.

Public Health England medical director Yvonne Doyle said: “New measures have been bought in to stop the spread of the virus and it is essential that you follow them.

“You should work from home if you can, must now wear a face covering in retail and hospitality settings, unless you are eating or drinking and not be in a group larger than six people.

Read more: Coronavirus: UK cases jump by 3,899 as lockdown looms

“We are testing much more than we were earlier on in the outbreak and our local Health Protection teams are working with local councils and directors of public health to manage the increase.”

In total, 409,729 people had tested positive for the virus in the UK, with 41,862 deaths overall.