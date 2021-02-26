Cyber criminals seek to cash in on Covid vaccines after fraudulent adverts pop up

More than 100 fraudulent advertisements for Covid-19 vaccines have been identified within illicit marketplaces across the UK, according to new data.

Cyber intelligence platform Flashpoint uncovered the fraudulent adverts and told City AM a cybercriminal ecosystem that exists inside illicit online communities aim to exploit individuals looking for Covid vaccines online.

Intelligence analyst Abigail Showman explained how scammers are seeking to profit from high demand for vaccines.

“We know from observations over the last year that threat actors have already capitalised on shortages of other pandemic-related items, such as PPE, by posting fraudulent adverts,” she said.

“Although it may not pose an immediate direct threat to supply chains, the spread of such false information could encourage actors to sabotage vaccine distribution efforts or hamper the ability of healthcare organisations to effectively immunise populations”, Showman added.

