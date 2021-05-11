Curve follows Series C with crowdfunding round to pursue global expansion

London fintech Curve has launched a new crowdfunding campaign five months after closing its £72.5m Series C round.

Founded in 2015, the company allows users to consolidate all their credit and debit cards into one smart card and app and now boasts more than 2m customers.

Its Crowdcube campaign is set to go live later this month as it steps up plans to expand into the US and further into Europe, as well as launch new product Curve Credit.

It’s not the first time the fintech has crowdfunded: in 2019 it raised £4m within 42 minutes and since then its valuation has tripled.

“We know many new customers missed out on our 2019 crowdfunding, and we’ve fielded constant requests to open a new round. So I am ecstatic to announce the launch of this crowdfunding campaign,” founder and chief executive Shachar Bialick said.

In the last year alone Curve has hired over 100 new staff and seen the volume of transactions it processes increased by over £1bn to £2.6bn.

Compared to its challenger bank peers, Curve enjoyed somewhat of a stellar year despite the pandemic. It doubled its customer base to 2m after extending its offering to include Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay for its European customers.

And as it steps up expansion plans Curve is planning to grow its workforce by around 60 per cent, hiring a further 200 people this year.

“2020 was a transformational year for Curve, and I believe 2021 will be bigger yet, as we fulfil our mission to build a financial super app,” Bialick said.

“With increasing fragmentation in financial services, and growing demand from consumers for a simpler way to control and manage their finances, the scene is set for Curve to seize a global opportunity. We are investing in our people and the business to make that happen.”